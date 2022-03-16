JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney held his first State of the City address as mayor.

Mahoney first discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected Jackson over the last two years. He cited the challenges that businesses and residents faced but said that Jackson is in the midst of a renaissance.

He then touted accomplishments made in Jackson since his election, including the reopening of Fire Station #2, dedicating former McCulloch School as Workers Memorial Park in honor of frontline workers, dedicating $4.5 million to affordable housing, meal distribution, and more.

He then discussed violence in Jackson, specifically mentioning the deaths of Taylin Alexander, Krashawna Walker and Sedale Arnold. Mahoney announced a Summit to Reduce Violence on Friday, April 8, in collaboration with the city of Jackson, Jackson Police Department, County of Jackson, Jackson

Sheriffs Departments, Jackson College, Baker College, Spring Arbor University and the Jackson Juneteenth Committee.

After covering policing and violence, Mahoney talked about economic development in Jackson, specifically mentioning projects such as the Allen Lofts and a new Biggby Coffee.

Mahoney then looked forward to 2022, unveiling such plans as the Boos Recreational Center’s HVAC replacement, new lifeguards and swimming lessons coming to the Nixon Pool, a renovation of the Masonic Temple, and more.

He also brought up the need for affordable housing in Jackson and the need for lead service line replacements.

Afterward, Mahoney touted a slew of new investments and projects done in collaboration with Congressman Tim Walberg.

“105 days ago when I was sworn in to be the Mayor of the City of Jackson I took an oath, and I made a promise. That promise was to work on the issues that I spoke about in my campaign. Today is the confirmation that I’m keeping that promise, but just like it took more than my own vote to get me elected, it’s going to take more than just myself to fulfill these promises. I’m going to need help from you all,” he said.