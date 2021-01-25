Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies appointed by Governor Whitmer to Protect Michigan Commission

News
Posted: / Updated:
derek dobies_332174

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has been appointed by Gov. Whitmer to the Protect Michigan Commission.

In response, Mayor Dobies offered the following statement:

“The most important thing we can do to protect the public health and reinvigorate local economies in cities like Jackson is to ensure that every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Derek Dobies. “I’m honored to serve Michigan and work with Governor Whitmer’s administration to take on the largest vaccine program in our state’s history and educate Michiganders on the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar