Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies appointed by Governor Whitmer to Protect Michigan Commission

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) -- Changes were approved for the Village of Okemos Development as well as the special permit for that mixed-use planned development, according to Meridian Charter Township public files.

Mark Kieselbach, director of community planning and outreach for Meridian Township wrote a letter to Will Randle, who is leading the development of the Village of Okemos project outlining the changes to the plan.