Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies to present 2021 State of the City Address online Wednesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies will deliver his 2021 State of the City Address in a recorded video that will be released on the city’s website Wednesday at 6 p.m.



This is the City’s Fourth Annual State of the City Address. In previous years, the address was held in

different venues across the City depending on the event theme. Wanting to be mindful of COVID-19

safety, City officials decided to hold this year’s address virtually.



Mayor Dobies said in a press release his message will look back at the struggles and accomplishments of the last year, and look toward the future. “The State of the City has been, and will continue to be, a celebration of Jackson’s continue progress,” Dobies said. “I will call attention to what we’ve been able to accomplish despite the pandemic, and highlight new initiatives I plan to propose through the rest of the year.”



Jackson residents can watch the 11-minute address on the City website, cityofjackson.org, along with

the City’s Facebook page and YouTube page.

The address will premiere on these platforms at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.