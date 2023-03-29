JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is expected to share a look back at progress in the city and his hopes for the future ahead on Wednesday night.

It will be Mahoney’s second State of the City address.

City officials said community leaders are expected to share the work that has been done in several sectors around Jackson, including efforts to help reduce homelessness and improve housing solutions.

City council members are also expected to share their look ahead for Jackson.

A city spokesperson said that a key to the city presentation is expected.

The full address will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at 6 p.m. The event will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.