Jackson Mayoral Candidate Profile: John Wilson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson mayoral candidate John Wilson is a long-time resident of the city.

He has deep roots in the community and mid-Michigan.

The retired corrections officer graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1995.

“I am born and raised here in the city of Jackson. I attended and graduated from Lumen Christi high school, Jackson community college, now Jackson College and Western Michigan University. I worked and retired from the Michigan Department of corrections with 28 years in service and I now work part-time as a bartender at the JacksonShamrock Bar ” he said.

The 62-year-old candidate is no stranger to the campaign trail. He has run for multiple positions in local government before. This will be his third attempt at mayor.

“I involved myself with local government for the last 20 years. I run for local office, city council, county commission and mayor. I ran as a write-in for mayor in 2013 and I was on the ballot for mayor in 2015.”

His campaign is focused around addressing crime, water rates and improving roads.

Wilson says he will work with police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to confront gun violence in the city.

He also plans to work with the city council to increase spending on roads.

“My main priorities are the responsible, hardworking, law abiding and retried citizens of Jackson. Citizens who deserve safe neighborhood, drivable streets, and affordable water.”

His message to the citizens of Jackson is one of community improvement based on unity and education.

“As mayor, I will place focus on the importance of high school education, a job and good citizenship that along with personal responsibility and taking care of our most vulnerable citizens of the city we’ll make Jackson a much better place for all.”