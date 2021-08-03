Voters head to the polls to vote in Jackson mayoral primary

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Down in Jackson we know there will be a mayor in November, and tonight we will go from four down to the two finalists.

Primary races always tend to have lower turnout compared to general elections, especially compared to presidential elections, but so far this year has been right about normal.

Mayor is the only thing on the ballot here in Jackson today, there will be three seats up for grabs in the city council race in November … but there weren’t enough candidates to require a primary.

As for the mayor race tonight, city leaders told 6 News that we’re seeing right around 10% voter turnout, which is certainly lower than they’d like to see but is right around average.

For perspective, the 2020 presidential election that had the highest participation rate for any election in history, had a 53% voter turnout.

This is just the primary. The turnout is expected to be significantly higher for the general election in November, but still, city spokesman Aaron Dimick told 6 News he and all Jackson officials wish the numbers were higher and are urging people to participate

“Polls are open until 8 so there is still plenty of time to come on down and participate,” said Dimick.

6 News will keep you updated on election results.