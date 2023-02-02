JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Inside a Jackson basement, you’ll find piles and piles of diapers. Each one is stacked with one goal in mind.

“To not leave any baby or mom behind,” said Leader for Partial to Girls, Salena Taylor.

Taylor is the mom behind the mission. She’s preparing to help more than 200 families this month.

“If you are a family, a mom, a dad or anyone that’s experiencing hardship, and shortness on baby supplies due to just not having money maybe you’re in between jobs and not employed you can get a hold of us, and we will help you,” said Taylor.

For Taylor helping other parents is personal. She remembers what it was like to be a single mom and think she wasn’t good enough.

“I raised my children while I had breast cancer, while I was fighting that, and we were living in poverty at the time. It was very very hard on me as a mom that had multiple children,” said Taylor.

Fully healed, it’s those memories that motivate her each and every day.

“I just remember those things and it helps to push my drive.”

Everything is community donated, with partners at places like Henry Ford Hospital, including items like baby formula and clothing.

“There are so many people that support me in this room. The support has just been big and amazing.”

Taylor says she’s come a long way from where she used to be, and with every diaper she stacks, she’s reminded that a struggle yesterday or today doesn’t mean failure. It’s a lesson she’s ready to pass on.

“I hope it gives them hope that we are not doing that bad. Don’t ever give up on yourself. Don’t ever give up on what you are building.”

The best way to get connected is by calling 2-1-1 or by going on the ‘partial to girls’ Facebook page. The giveaway is scheduled for February 25th.