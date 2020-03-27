Jackson mom steps up to help families in need

When Salena Taylor saw the need for families to have access to baby supplies in Jackson, she knew she had to do something. It all started with twenty cans of milk in her living room, and is now much more.

“I literally cried about three days ago sitting over there on my couch looking at all these donations, and it wasn’t just the donations it was the stories, and the contacts, and connections I made with families, and people,” said Founder of Partial to Girls, Salena Taylor.

The stories of need inspired Salena, and her team to safely deliver supplies to more than 400 babies in the past five days alone. They have also traveled out to several other counties, and delivered items.

In order to better serve families, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is reopening the Boos Center to take in even more supplies including cleaning, and hygiene products, along with new baby items like formula, and diapers.

“As the demand, and economic hardship increases in Jackson County to be able to meet that need we are going to need to be able to expand, and have extra capacity,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.

The Boos Center will be taking donations from 12 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. The Center has protocols in place to make sure everything is clean, and social distancing is practiced.

For Salena, it’s about being there for families who right now need the help of the community.

“It means the world to me to be able to help babies in this time of need when I know parents are suffering job losses, and they’re living in fear right now, and they are unsure about the uncertainty that we have going on,” said Taylor.

Salena also says they are still in great need of supplies to keep the mission going.

“When we make our deliveries this weekend, this will have dwindled down, so we do need help,” said Taylor.

Partial to Girls is always looking for help. They can be reached from their Facebook page, or by contacting the United Way in Jackson.

If you are in need of supplies you are asked to call 211, or message the Partial to Girls Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation where supplies are bought for you there is a link below.