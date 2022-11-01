JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Lasha Oliver keeps pictures of her daughter Shameka all around her home. They are constant reminders of the love she had for others.

“She had a heart of gold and that’s the type of stuff she liked. She was always a giving person,” said Oliver.

Shameka was killed outside her home in a shooting in May of 2020. Now two years later, Oliver is working to find purpose out of the pain. She started the non-profit Stop the Violence Jackson with the hope to provide financial support to grieving families.

“When they lose someone be able to give funding, help pay their rent or you know do something for the parents of the children that’s in need of funeral costs, or whatever is needed,” said Oliver.

To do so, she’s partnered with other moms like Dena Morgan. Together they’ve helped raise money for several families through fundraisers around town. Everything from car washes to events at the MLK Center. Morgan says it’s an effort to bring the whole community together.

“It’s time to heal and during that grieving process we want to step in and provide what we can for the mothers,” said the Founder of Dungytreei Heritage Foundation, Dena Morgan.

Just two days ago another young life was cut short. 17-year-old John Johnson was shot and killed at a party. Oliver says as a mom who lost her own child it hurts to know others will share her pain. That’s why she says the violence needs to stop.

“Right now kids think it’s you know it’s just a joke because they got guns and they are trying to say colors or blood all these gangs but at the end of all of it a mom lost their child.”

The group says more events are in the works. They say the best way to reach them is through their Facebook page.