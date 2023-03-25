JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is passing new legislation to help create more affordable housing options for its residents.

The Jackson City Council approved a package of proposals on Tuesday to provide “more housing and homeless resources for the community,” according to city officials.

One of the proposals includes a plan from the Affordable Housing Development Board to use $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for new home construction and rehabilitation.

$500,000 will be used to expand the current Homeowner Rehabilitation Assistance Program, which helps residents afford critical house repairs.

And $2.5 million has been earmarked to construct up to 100 new homes in vacant city lots and create a program to make the homes affordable for residents to buy.

Another effort to provide more affordable housing is the city council’s approval of a proposal from Allen Edwin Homes, a private developer, to build 136 single-family homes on vacant city lots.

“In the coming years, we are going to build the most homes in Jackson since the end of World War II, and we’re excited to see it happen,” said Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney in a press release.

The city council also approved the use of $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to acquire the vacant T.A. Wilson Academy facility from Jackson Public Schools, with plans to use it as a homeless shelter and temporary housing center.