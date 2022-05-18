JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years Playford Music and Sound helped bring music to life. Now, that chapter is coming to an end, but its instrumental impact will carry on.

“It’s really been for lack of a better term it’s almost like a home away from home,” said Head of Music at Jackson College, Dan Bickel.

Bickel grew up in this store. It’s where the seed for his love for music grew all because of Craig Playford. He dedicated his life to running the store and inspired the next generation of musicians.



“Just kind of giving me a place to belong. I think that’s the biggest thing is he jokingly calls me one of his boys. He’s got like five of us that have gone through in his career that we essentially were adopted by Craig.”



Playford has been experiencing some health issues. It’s recently put him in the hospital. He told 6 News that he’s going to be just fine, like the years he worked to keep this store up and running he’s a fighter.

In that same spirit, others who’ve come through the store since the very beginning say its legacy will be Playford’s legacy.

“A person who cared, who was fair, who hustled, who was all about making it better for other people outside of himself,” said Michigan Theater Executive Director, Steve Tucker.

The final day is expected to be Saturday, May 28th. Bickel says, he’ll miss the friendships and seeing the kids come in eager to learn about the power of music.

“I think it really is just that center of the musical universe for so many of us that, ya we are going to miss it,” said Bickel.