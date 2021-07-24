Jackson native selected by Detroit Red Wings in NHL Draft

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – UPDATE: With the 70th pick in the NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings selected Jackson native Carter Mazur. JULY 23: With the 15th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings select Sebastian Cossa during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – On Day two of the National Hockey League Draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their third-round pick to select Jackson native Carter Mazur, 19, 70th overall.

“Honestly, it was unbelievable,” Mazur said. “We were sitting in a Bar and Grill place watching it on the TV, and I look up and saw my name. I look over and my mom’s crying, my dad’s also crying, my grandpa’s there crying. So, it was just unbelievable to get drafted by the hometown team, especially when growing up playing for LCA, playing at Little Caesars Arena, it’s just unbelievable.”

Mazur is a left-wing and recorded 20 goals and 24 assists last season while playing for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL. He grew up a Red Wings fan and even had the chance to play for a former Wing.

Kris Draper, former center for the Red Wings and the team’s current director of amateur scouting, coached Mazur in the Little Caesars hockey program.

“It’s honestly crazy that it comes full circle,” Mazur said in a Zoom press conference after being drafted by Detroit. “It’s just crazy that it was my coach, and now he’s the one drafting me. So, it’s just surreal. I can’t really put it into words, it’s just awesome to be a part of what he’s trying to build at Detroit.”

Dreams come true. Read this from ⁦@Carter_Mazur⁩, age 8. Now the Michigan native is the newest ⁦@DetroitRedWings⁩ @NHL Draft pick. (Photo courtesy: Mazur Family.) ⁦@NHLNetwork⁩ ⁦⁩ pic.twitter.com/PDyvtfpamT — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 24, 2021

Mazur was committed to Michigan State at one point but flipped his commitment to the University of Denver, in January of 2021. He wasn’t the only one committed to U of D that was drafted by Detroit. In the second round, the Red Wings selected Shai Buium, who’s Mazur’s roommate.

“He’s coming in with my freshman class and he’s actually my roommate for this summer. So, I got to know him really well. It’s just a special moment that we both got drafted by this organization.”