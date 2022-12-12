JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Phil Lawer moved to Jackson about a year ago.

“I think it’s the small things that add up to be large things,” said Lawer.

While driving near Betsy Butterfield Park a string of lights caught his attention.

“I looked and tried to see who was prettying up the parks.”

He found his answer in the Jackson non-profit called ‘People for the Parks and Trails.’ It’s led by Aaron Dimick who says the group has volunteer events year-round. This includes everything from picking up trash, and cleaning playgrounds, to clearing up nearby cemeteries and trails. This holiday season they’re lighting up several city parks. He says part of the goal is to create spaces that people in the Jackson community can be proud of.

“I think sometimes in Jackson people do feel negatively perhaps about their community and I think this is something that is really positive that we can do to help our city and take pride in Jackson,” said President of People for the Parks and Trails, Aaron Dimick.

The group raised around $1,500 to make this happen. Dimick hopes these lights add a touch of holiday spirit to Jackson neighborhoods.

“Let people in the community know that here in the city of Jackson we take great care of our public spaces we take great pride in them, and we want to bring holiday cheer to everyone.”

Lawer says when others drive by and see the parks clean and lit up, that shines light on what’s possible when a group of volunteers gets together to work on small but impactful

“It’s a simple thing to do. It doesn’t take much time and it just shows other people that it’s easy to get involved with the resources in the city. There are a lot of people out there that care and want to make this city as good as it can be,” he said.

The group says the lights are there to stay through the first week of January. For ways to get involved and volunteer, there’s a link below.

Get Involved – People for the Parks and Trails