Jackson nonprofit needs help to feed more families this Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re a little over a week from Thanksgiving and one Jackson group is working to help families put a nice meal on the table.

Due to COVID-19 the need is greater than anticipated and their funds are limited. Now, they’re hoping to get donations from the community. They say anything helps.

“When I do things, I do it from the heart. Not for likes. Not for attention. Giving is who I am,” said Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community Founder Brenda Hughes.

For nine year, Hughes has made Thanksgiving meal boxes for families that need them.

“Because I understand,” said Hughes. “I’ve been there. I get the community.”

This year, the treasurer of the organization put up a Facebook post to see who they could help out.

Treasurer Britany Marcia said, “Yeah it’s really really broke our heart to see the hundreds and hundreds of people that responded within three hours.”

They have limited funds this year and can only help 70 families. It takes $150 to make one box.

“It keeps us up at night when we can’t help and we know that there’s a need,” said Marcia

It’s a need they want to fill, but they are looking for help from the community.

Marcia said, “Every cent that we get, helps one more family, one more mother or father or grandmother not feel like they’re letting their families down.”

She added there is a growing need due to COVID-19 because, “People have lost their jobs. They’re still waiting for unemployment.”

Marcia said, “To do one more basket, help one more family would be amazing.”

If you would like to donate money or food you can reach out to Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community on their website. You can also call at (517) 395-4799.