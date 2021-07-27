Jackson officials want to know how to spend $31 million in federal Covid-19 relief aid

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – City officials in Jackson will hold a community meeting Tuesday night to talk to residents about where they would like $31 million in federal Covid-19 relief money spent.

Officials say the money is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Area residents are being asked to provide their input so the city can put together a clear plan for how the money should be spent.

The city manager is currently proposing to use the funds for an array of programs and projects, including water infrastructure and public improvements.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

