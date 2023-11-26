JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in the City of Jackson are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Police were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. near the 600 Block of E. Michigan Avenue to initial reports of disorderly conduct.

An official said shortly after, it turned into a shots fired report.

Officers located a 46-year-old male gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Galbreath at 517-768-8769.