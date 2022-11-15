JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect in Jackson, and are offering a cash reward for info that leads to an arrest.

According to the Jackson Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 11:38 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 600 block of South Mechanic Street.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a possible suspect walking south on Chittock Avenue from East Morrell Street.

When the officers pulled their vehicle behind the suspect, he allegedly produced an AR-15-style rifle from his pant leg and pointed it at the officers. He then ran across the street and hid behind some houses.

A gunshot was heard shortly after the suspect fled, but officials said it’s unclear if it was accidental or intentional.

A K9 unit from Blackman-Leoni Township searched for the suspect but was unsuccessful. However, the suspected gun was found, along with one shell casing.

Now, the Jackson Police Department is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Mike Galbreath at (517) 768-8769, or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.