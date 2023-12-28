LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson police are asking for help identifying a person they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident downtown, officials said.

The person is pictured in two images that Jackson Police Department posted on social media Thursday.

  • Jackson Police Department posted the images of this person, who they say was involved in “a hit-and-run accident.” (Jackson Police Department)
Officials did not specify in the post whether the hit-and-run accident involved a pedestrian or another car, or when the accident happened.

The agency is asking anyone with information on the incident or the person’s identity to contact Officer Tripp at 517-768-8743, or btripp@cityofjackson.org.