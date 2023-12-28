LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson police are asking for help identifying a person they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident downtown, officials said.

The person is pictured in two images that Jackson Police Department posted on social media Thursday.

Jackson Police Department posted the images of this person, who they say was involved in “a hit-and-run accident.” (Jackson Police Department)

Officials did not specify in the post whether the hit-and-run accident involved a pedestrian or another car, or when the accident happened.

The agency is asking anyone with information on the incident or the person’s identity to contact Officer Tripp at 517-768-8743, or btripp@cityofjackson.org.