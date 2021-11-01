Jackson Police Department investigating October 29 homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on October 29.

At approximately 8:33 on the 29th, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Milwaukee St for the death of 59-year-old Nancy Jean Thomas.

Another person inside the home called 911 and reported they found Thomas dead as they arrived home.

An autopsy was performed and the manner of death was ruled to be a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

A person of interested has been identified but they have not been located.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.