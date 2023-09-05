JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to give back to their community. It is asking anyone interested in becoming a reserve officer to assist sworn officers.
Reserve officers are volunteers who will be helping the Jackson PD with special community events such as parades, fireworks, and other gatherings.
Anyone accepted into the program will receive “extensive training in investigations, traffic enforcement, defensive tactics, firearms, narcotics, and criminal law.”
To be considered, candidates need to have or be able to get a Concealed Pistol License from the state.
According to the city, applications are available at the Jackson Police Department or the City of Jackson website and must be submitted by Friday, September 29th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Candidates will be selected from those who successfully complete an interview, background investigation, psychological examination, drug screen, and medical examination.
On the city’s website, the qualifications are described in detail:
- Complete a 17-week, 150-hour training course
- Ability to analyze situations quickly and execute imperative decisions
- Ability to understand, follow and carry out instruction
- Absolutely no personal bias or prejudice towards others
- At least 21 years of age
- Calm temperament with ability to deal with others
- Good driving record with no moving violations (within 2 years of application date)
- Good moral character
- High school diploma or its equivalent
- No past felon records or dishonorable discharges from military service
- Physically fit and able to perform active duties under adverse conditions
- U.S. citizenship
- Working phone (home and/or mobile)