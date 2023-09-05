JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to give back to their community. It is asking anyone interested in becoming a reserve officer to assist sworn officers.

Reserve officers are volunteers who will be helping the Jackson PD with special community events such as parades, fireworks, and other gatherings.

Anyone accepted into the program will receive “extensive training in investigations, traffic enforcement, defensive tactics, firearms, narcotics, and criminal law.”

To be considered, candidates need to have or be able to get a Concealed Pistol License from the state.

According to the city, applications are available at the Jackson Police Department or the City of Jackson website and must be submitted by Friday, September 29th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Candidates will be selected from those who successfully complete an interview, background investigation, psychological examination, drug screen, and medical examination.

On the city’s website, the qualifications are described in detail: