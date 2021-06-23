Jackson Police Dept. adjusts police services amid construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The City of Jackson’s Police Department will start construction of a new public entry to their building.

Due to safety reasons, the Police Department’s main lobby will be closed to the public amid the construction.

“This construction has been needed for many years, as the concrete and underlying base material has broken down over time. The deterioration has now become a safety hazard for the citizens we serve and must be repaired. We look forward to re-opening the lobby after a few weeks with a new sidewalk, ramp, and stairs,” says Director Elmer Hitt.

All operations will remain the same and for more information visit the police department’s website.