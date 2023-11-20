LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Folks in Jackson were able to get some nice turkeys for Thanksgiving Monday morning at a special drive-through event hosted by the Jackson Police Department.

The turkey handout was hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, and was organized by the police department’s Group Violence Intervention Program. Local families were able to get tasty food for their tables this Thanksgiving with a little less worry about the financial cost of celebrating the holiday.

Three hundred free frozen turkeys in total were handed out to Jackson residents. One hundred of those turkeys were donated by the Walmart in Jackson. Staff from the store also helped give out turkeys, and also gave out free $25 gift cards.