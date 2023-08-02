JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 19-year-old man has died after a shooting around midnight Wednesday in Jackson, according to police.

At about 12:18 a.m., Jackson Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Chittock Avenue. They found the 19-year-old man in the passenger seat of a car, parked in a driveway, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Medical personnel pronounced 19-year-old Tayveon Andrew dead at the scene.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

So far, investigators have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Aaron Grove at 517-768-8796, or to report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.