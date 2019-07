JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning just before 1 a.m.

It took place at the intersection of Adrian Court and Morrell Street in Jackson.

Police say a male was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.