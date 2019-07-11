Jackson (WLNS) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting this morning. It happened just after midnight on Thursday in the 600 block of N. West Avenue. Police were responding to a call of an unconscious person with a gunshot wound. Officers found the male victim was upon arrival. Jackson Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
Jackson police investigating deadly shooting
