JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There are new details in a Jackson weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Markeithis Smith. The department says it all started after an early morning argument on Sunday escalated outside of a party store just a few blocks from downtown Jackson.

The victim’s girlfriend, who says she was there, is calling it senseless violence.

“He didn’t deserve this, and it’s hurting me,” said the victim’s girlfriend, Quintella Cleve.

Cleve says it all started at a party store around 12:30 a.m. on the corner of West Biddle and Greenwood. It’s inside where she says a group of girls approached her. Smith was close by.

“He got me out the store because it was like three girls trying to jump me, so he got me out the store and got me to my car and as soon as he got me to my car two girls tried to rush us and he turned around just pushed one of them away from us and that’s when the dude came up and just shot him four times,” said Cleve.

Jackson Police Chief Elmer Hitt confirmed that an argument took place between multiple groups. The department says when officers arrived they found the 42-year-old lying in the street.

“Rescue personnel arrived on scene as well and began to treat him and determined pretty quickly that he was deceased,” said Hitt.

Hitt says the investigation is still in the early stages but they are following leads.

“We do have a suspect that we are actively out looking for. No charges have actually been authorized to the prosecutor’s office yet but we are communicating with the prosecutor’s office today on the case.”

For now, two roses sit crisscrossed on the street’s corner. Cleve says she wants to see an end to the violence.

“Every year somebody is dying. Somebody got to die and bury their child. Nobody should have to bury their child.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police department.