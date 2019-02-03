Jackson police involved in second shooting in less than a week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON - UPDATE: Jackson police say a man was holding his mother at knifepoint when he was shot by an officer.

The shooting happened around 6:30 Saturday in the 100 block of Mansion Street.

Police say when they arrived, they heard a man and woman screaming inside the home. They looked in the window, and saw the suspect with his mother in a chokehold.

Officers went inside and saw the man was armed with a knife. At some point, he was shot in the neck by an officer.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His name and condition were not released, but police say he's a 29-year-old Jackson man. Police say he had absconded from parole.

The victim was also taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

Original Story: Jackson police say their officers have been involved in the second shooting in less than a week.

The latest one happened Saturday night near the intersection of Jackson and Mansion Streets.

6 News has a crew on the scene and we're working to get more details.

Jackson police also got into a shootout with a man early Monday morning.

A 29-year-old man named Joey Ramirez died after police responded to a domestic complaint at the Townhomes at Southridge Park.

Police say they were chasing Ramirez when he fired at them.

That case remains under investigation.

