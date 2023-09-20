LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department has arrested a man they say robbed two banks in the city.

Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt says officers responded to a robbery call on Tuesday at American 1 Credit Union, 930 W. North St.

The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money, the bank provided an undisclosed amount of money and he took off.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to another robbery call at Flagstar Bank, 301 W. Michigan Ave.

“A subject fitting the description of the subject from the incident at American 1 Credit Union the previous day entered the bank and produced a note demanding money,” Hitt said in a press release. “During this incident, the subject indicated he had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of money was turned over and the subject fled the area.”

Detectives, Hitt said, had already developed a suspect from the previous day’s investigation, a 50-year-old man.

Law enforcement checked out an area the man was believed to frequent, where they located and arrested him.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail while the prosecutor reviews and issues criminal charges.

Hitt says the man may have been involved in a third bank robbery in Summit Township. That case is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.