LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s wallet, officials said Thursday in a Facebook post.

According to the post, one of the two suspects distracted the woman while the other suspect reached into the woman’s purse and took her wallet. Someone used the older woman’s credit and debit cards in the Battle Creek area after the alleged theft, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the two suspects, pictured here, to share the information with Officer Scott Goings at 517-768-8765, sgoings@cityofjackson.org, or through Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.