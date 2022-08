JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is asking for help identifying two people.

If you recognize this man you can contact Officer Marcum at 517-768-8774 or tmarcum@cityofjackson.org.

JPD also needs help identifying the woman pictured below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Grove at 517-768-8796 or agrove@cityofjackson.org