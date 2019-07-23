Jackson Police respond to at least six overdoses in one weekend

Jackson Co. (WLNS)– Jackson Police responded to at least six overdoses over the weekend.

“I’d say for this area that’s pretty unusual. I mean we do have issues with overdoses just like other counties do, but that’s pretty high,” Emma Sigman, the substance abuse prevention specialist for Drug-Free Jackson said.

“I actually spoke with some of our law enforcement partners and they said lots of times when this type of thing happens, it’s usually a bad bath that comes through, so it’s being laced with something,” Sigman said.

Officials say in cases like this it’s nearly impossible to figure out what exactly caused the overdoses.

“We partner with like Henry Ford Allegiance Health and we partner with law enforcement to figure out kind of what caused the overdose, but it’s really difficult to pinpoint one thing exactly because a lot of times the results show multiple substances of use in their system,” Sigman said.

A 2017 report shows overdose cases in Jackson County increased from 314 to 331 between 2016 and 2017 and drug-related deaths rose from 52 to 76.

Sigman says alongside agency partners, Drug-Free Jackson created a new data report in 2018.

“We’re actually seeing the data for opioid use and overdoses going down,” Sigman said.

And she hopes, despite occasional spikes like last weekend, those numbers will continue to drop.

“We just continue to partner with law enforcement, continue to partner with those agencies to bring harm reduction efforts to the county, to the city, and hope that people take advantage of those things.”