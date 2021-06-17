Jackson Police respond to two separate shootings over two days

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department has responded to two separate shootings this week, one on Wednesday on Euclid Ave and another on Tuesday on Bush Street.

On Tuesday, June 15, Jackson police responded to a 10:39 p.m. call on Bush Street about a shooting victim. Police arrived and discovered a 24-year-old man who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and later transferred to Henry Ford in Detroit where he currently remains in critical but stable condition.

Police identified 20-year-old Christian Byrd as the suspect. A warrant was issued for Byrd on June 16. Byrd fled to Tennessee where he was captured on June 17 by U.S. Marshalls. Byrd was found in Shelby Township in Tennessee where he waits extradition back to Michigan.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting was “not a random act.”

On Wednesday, June 16, at approximately 10:44 p.m. police responded to a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. Euclid Ave where a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head. The 50-year-old victim was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are looking for a silver Chevrolet HHR, which they say may have been involved in the incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.