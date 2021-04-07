Jackson Public School offering $10,000 sign-on bonus for new hires this year

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal, said he doesn’t have an issue with teachers retiring, but does have an issue hiring.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in the number of applicants,” Beal said.

Not a lot of people are applying to positions posted at Jackson Public Schools.

“We might get one…two or sometimes no applicants for a posted position,” Beal said.

Beal said they have 30 positions to fill which ends up costing the school a lot.

“The cost that we incur in paying overloads, or in paying for long term subs, or the fact that we don’t have a class a kid may need,” Beal said.

A shortage of applicants is nothing new to Beal, but the pandemic has made it worse.

“They don’t know what they’re coming into they don’t necessarily understand what’s happening within the classroom the safety protocols,” Beal said.

Tina Kerr is with the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators. She said there are a lot of job openings.

“The strain, the burnouts and some of the other issues that’ve arisen during this pandemic have really forced people to make that decision of whether or not they wanted to continue,” Kerr said.

Beal said they hope to have the positions filled soon.

“I have no interest in still being in the market for teachers I hope come September,” Beal said.

Jackson Public School is offering a $10,000 sign on bonus for anyone hired this year.