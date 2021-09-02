Jackson Public Schools issues mask mandate

The Jackson Public Schools logo from a press release announcing a $10 million donation from the Glick family

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be requiring all students and staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status for the month of Setpember.

The mandate will begin on Tuesday, September 7. All staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in JPS school buildings.

This mandate comes as 8% of all JPS students are in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

“Although our COVID-19 positivity rate is under 1% for the entire district including staff and students, our rate of precautionary quarantines for close contacts has reached a critical number,” said JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal.

Students playing sports will be required to wear masks when not engaging in “physical activity.”