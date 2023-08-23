JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will operate on a half day schedule on Thursday.

JPS released the following statement:

“Good morning, Vikings. When you think you have seen everything, life surprises you. Today is a beautiful day, but the heat index for Thursday is expected to push into the 90’s. I am not calling to cancel school, but I am going to roll Thursday from a full day of school back to just a half day.”

“When the temperature outside is in the upper 90’s, our buildings, especially Jackson High School, will feel over 100. I am sorry for the inconvenience but wanted to get this information to our community as soon as possible. Welcome to the 2023-2024 school year. It is going to be a great year to be a Viking.”