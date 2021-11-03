Jackson Public Schools says ‘no threat’ to Parkside students after online threats, police to be on-campus Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – “We do not believe that there is not a viable threat to Parkside students and staff at this time,” said Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal after threats of violence were made to the school online.

“I want to send a special thank you to the Jackson Police Department for their hours of home visits and working with students and parents to drive home the seriousness of this reckless social media activity.” Beal said on the Jackson Public Schools Facebook page.

“We cannot stress enough the seriousness of social media threats. Any students who are involved will receive serious consequences. The entire JPS and Jackson community needs to continue to say something when you see something.”

Jackson Police officers will be on campus on Thursday to “help reassure our parents, students and staff.”