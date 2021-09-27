Jackson Public Schools to extend mask mandate through October

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Public School district has extended its mask mandate for students and staff through October 29, the district announced on Facebook.

Currently, Jackson Public Schools has two positive cases of COVID-19 among its students with 23 students in quarantine. Two staff members have also tested positive.

“I firmly believe that our Mask Mandate has kept our numbers to a minimum and more students in school,” JPS said on Facebook.

The district said the mandate will be lifted on October 29 if case numbers remain low.