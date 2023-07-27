LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This summer, the City of Jackson has been ramping up its Lead Service Line Replacement Program. Their crew is replacing lead lines all over Jackson.

The replacement initiative is the result of a law that was passed after the Flint Water Crisis that ordered water services to swap out all of their lead service lines.

As of July 2023, the City of Jackson has replaced 476 lead lines, with 10,863 yet to be replaced. Jackson’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has assembled a crew that is solely working on line replacements.

The crews are replacing all water service lines made of lead with either copper or plastic pipes.

It will cost $2.3 million to replace pipes on four streets: Seymour Street from E. Michigan Avenue to City Limits, Bates Street from Leroy Street to the street’s north end, Fourth Street from Griswold Street to W. Morrell Street, and W. Michigan Avenue from First Street to N. Brown Street.

The replacements will continue through late fall. The overall number of lines replaced this year will depend on homeowner cooperation, weather and equipment.

The DPW says it’s important for residents to work with crews when contacted to make sure the lead line can be removed as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents. The sooner we can replace your line, the easier this process will be for yourself and your neighbors,” said Public Works Director Mike Osborn.

For more information about Jackson’s replacement efforts, click here.