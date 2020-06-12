Jackson residents may now apply for COVID-19 relief through Community Action Agency

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson residents can now apply for assistance through the Community Action Agency to receive water shutoff protection, foreclosure prevention and eviction protection amid the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal funding is the primary source for this aid.

In March, the City learned it was set to receive $756,000 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

These funds will be specifically used for COVID-19 relief efforts.

So far, $305,000 of those grants have been allocated to help residents with water shutoff protection,

foreclosure prevention and water shutoff protection. The City is working with CAA to administer these relief programs in Jackson.



Help is available to City of Jackson residents who are experiencing hardships caused by the COVID-19 crisis. There are also income caps on who can qualify. The first step to getting assistance is calling CAA.

Residents are directed to the following phone numbers:

• Water shutoff protection: Call CAA’s Utility Hotline at 517-539-8321

• Eviction protection: Call Amanda Smith at 517-539-8292

• Foreclosure prevention due to tax or mortgage issue: Call Sierra Jones at 517-740-1027

Residents may also call the main CAA phoneline at 517-784-4800 to get help with other services.

Toby Berry, CEO of CAA, encourages all residents in need to call the agency for assistance to see what kind of help is available to them. “This partnership will allow us to provide needed services to the greatest number of people in the Jackson community. It is only with this type of coordination will we be able to mitigate the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Toby Berry, CEO of CAA.



City of Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies says leaders are still making plans for the rest of the COVID-19

funds, but this is an important first step. “The coronavirus pandemic has created hardship for a lot of Jackson families and it’s incumbent that we use these funds to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Mayor Dobies. “Keeping people in their homes, and keeping water turned on, will better help protect public health as we continue to reopen our City.”