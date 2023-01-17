JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public Schools

Board of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Keysha Hamilton.

Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil”

It was first reported by our media partners at MLive that the tweet was included in flyers found in Jackson that had what looked to be the logo of the far-right group, the Proud Boys on them.

While the meeting’s agenda did not mention Hamilton’s tweet, the Board of Education meeting was packed with extra security and speakers.

Last December, Hamilton tweeted:

“Whiteness is so evil, it manipulates then says I won’t apologize for my dishonesty and trauma inducing practices and thinks you should applaud it for being honest about its ability to manipulate and be dishonest.. #Deceitful #Perfidious“

The post has been viewed more than one thousand times leading to a crowd at the board of education meeting.

Some people who spoke called for Hamilton to be removed from the board while many others spoke out in support of what Hamilton said.

Speakers drew both cheers and boos from the crowd and at one point things even got physical.

One speaker was pushed by an audience member and police have to intervene.

According to MLive, Hamilton said she used the term in the context provided by the National Museum of African American History and Culture which describes “whiteness” as “a standard by which all other groups are compared to.”

At the end of the meeting, Hamilton addressed the criticism while also thanking those who support her.

“I do not apologize for exercising any of my rights. I want to be clear, the actual issue isn’t about me and I realize that what I am experiencing publicly as a black woman is what many of our black students and other marginalized groups are experiencing privately,” said Hamilton.

No actions were taken in regard to Hamilton’s position on the board. In fact, several fellow board members said they stand by her and her actions.