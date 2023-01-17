JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After a social media post by a Jackson School Board trustee drew backlash, the board has moved its Tuesday meeting to a different location, MLive reports.

The post was made on Dec. 18 by trustee Kesha Hamilton on Twitter. The post read:

“Whiteness is so evil. it manipulates then says, I won’t apologize for my dishonesty and trauma inducing practices and thinks you should applaud it for being honest about its ability to manipulate and be dishonest.”

According to MLive, the meeting was moved and the board will be staffing extra security due to the discovery of flyers with a logo similar to the far-right group the Proud Boys within the Jackson Community.

These flyers were spotted in the staff parking lot at Jackson High School. They single out Hamilton and claim that the “Jackson School Board hates white people.”

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal released the following statement ahead of the meeting:

“In advance of tonight’s meeting, I would like to remind the community that the safety and security of all our staff, students, board members, and community members is of our utmost concern, and I implore all who plan on attending to conduct themselves with decorum and civility.”

The Jackson School Board’s meeting is now at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the high school auditorium, instead of the school’s second-floor media center. A video of the meeting will be attached to this article.



