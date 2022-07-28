JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Dreaming of places you can build your perfect forever home?

The City of Jackson is now selling vacant lots for new home construction. These lots will sell for as low as $362.50.

Recently, the City’s Property Sales Program was expanded to include “buildable lots”.

A buildable lot is a vacant lot or combination of properties that is large enough to accommodate the

new construction of a single-family home or multi-residential complex.

Property Sales Program’s plans:

• Water/sewer connection discount of up to 100%.

• Priority site plan review.

• Priority property development meetings with City officials.

• New home construction in an already established neighborhood that’s close to parks, schools, and

amenities.

Over the last couple of years, the City Manager’s Office has been increasing its efforts to sell over 800

vacant properties as a way to bring additional funds to the city.

“We understand the need for more affordable housing in the community and this is something we can do to

help,” City Manager Jonathan Greene. “The buildable lots are a low-cost solution for residents looking to build a new home. You’ll also have the extra benefit of living close to everything Jackson has to offer.”

All the money from these sales will go into the City’s General Fund, which will help fund city services like streets, parks, and public safety.

You can find the requirements to purchase lots by clicking here.