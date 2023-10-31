LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is putting out a warning Tuesday about a person impersonating one of their deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said an unknown person was calling people and saying he was “Sgt. Scott Watson.” The caller would tell the person on the other end of the line they missed court, and then ask them to purchase gift cards or pay a certain amount of money to keep them out of trouble, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will never call a citizen to demand a payment or gift cards, and they don’t threaten to arrest people.

If you get a caller like this, authorities say you should tell them you are calling the police and block the caller.

If you have been a victim of this, you should call 911 to report this as fraudulent activity.