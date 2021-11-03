Jackson teen killed in November 1 shooting identified

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – 16-year-old Se’Dale Goodwin has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Jackson that took place on Monday, November 1.

According to police there have been no arrests made at this time.

Goodwin was shot and killed while walking in the area of W. High St. and Sheldon St. Monday night.

Police were called to the area around 6:20 p.m. after getting reports of shots being fired and quickly found a victim on the ground bleeding. The 16-year-old had been shot in the leg and police say he was bleeding severely.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.