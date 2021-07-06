Jackson to receive $31 million in American Rescue plan funding

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Jackson is set to receive $31 million in American Rescue Plan funding, and city leaders held a public meeting tonight to discuss how to spend it.

The meeting was both in person and virtually at the City Council Chambers.

City Manager Jonathan Greene proposed a plan to divide the money between water infrastructure, wastewater infrastructure, and the city budget, with small amounts going towards public improvment.

If you’re a Jackson resident and would like to weigh in, the second meeting will be on July 27.

