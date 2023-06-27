JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding Jackson $6 million in federal funding to help reconstruct Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from South Street to Morrell Street.

The announcement came from Michigan U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow. The funding is through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant program.

The more than $6 million in grants will restore MLK Drive and will be used to add pedestrian safety measures, street lights, storm water infrastructure, turning lanes, parking spots, tree planting and other street improvements.

“In 2018, as the President of the Jackson County Branch NAACP, I had the privilege of working alongside Mayor Derek Dobies to accomplish the renaming of Francis Street to MLK Drive. This change, after 49 years of effort, symbolized the beginning of a transformative journey, promising significant changes and intentional investments in revitalizing Jackson’s Southside,” said Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney in a press release.

For more information about the RAISE program, you can visit transportation.gov