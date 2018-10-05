Jackson town hall hashes out the pro's and con's of legalized pot

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - As the November election draws near, voters will decide whether or not to green light recreational marijuana.

Many would agree that legalizing marijuana is a hot button issue so before voters head to the polls next month, those both for and against it are holding informational meetings to better educate the public.

The organization called "Drug Free Jackson" hosted a town hall in downtown Jackson on Thursday night.

Their goal was to educate people who live in Jackson County of the potential consequences legalizing recreational marijuana could have on our state.

But others feel differently about that.

“My profession needs to chase bad guys and real criminals and we're wasting lots of time chasing a green plant,” said Howard Wooldridge.

Meet Howard Wooldridge, he's a retired Bath Township police officer and pro legalizing marijuana. But why? Wooldridge says it comes down to public safety.

“We need to be going after the deadly drunk driver, we need to be going after the pedophiles on social media, terrorists, whatever and we're wasting hundreds of thousands of hours in Michigan looking for a green plant under some kid’s front seat,” Wooldridge stated.

Those on the other side of the issue disagree and hope when voters head to the polls in November, they'll be well educated about their decision.

“I want them to take away some of the unintended consequences that other states have witnessed after they legalized recreational marijuana,” said Emma Sigman; Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist for the group “Drug Free Jackson.”

Consequences including how this drug could affect children and teenagers, which Sigman says is one of the core “Drug Free Jackson” decided to host Thursday's town hall.

“Marijuana can hurt memory, it can hurt decision making and set them up for a higher likelihood not to graduate and not to enroll in college,” Sigman stated.

Another concern is the availability of the drug, which Wooldridge says already exists.

“Certainly it's not going to be legal for a 14 year old, it's going to be 21 and over just like alcohol. Now teenagers get a hold of alcohol quite easily as they do marijuana so the idea that legalizing is going to have a negative impact on our children is grounds on no research,” said Wooldridge.

The "Michigan Chamber of Commerce,” "Drug Enforcement Administration" and the state "Prosecuting Attorney's Association" were also at the forum to discuss addiction and marijuana in the workplace.

6 News will keep you updated on any developments regarding this ballot proposal.