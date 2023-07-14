Rendering of the new MLK Equality Trail sculpture. (City of Jackson)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Jackson is unveiling the first piece of public art to adorn the MLK Equality Trail Friday.

“A Community of Shapes,” a work of sculpture by artists Chris Turner and Doug Jones, will be installed along the trail’s intersection with South MLK Drive.

Jackson has worked with the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC) over the past five years to install sculptures in two roundabouts and one gateway, according to a press release from the city of Jackson.

“This installation on the trail and another one coming to the roundabout bolsters JPAC’s goal of bringing a diverse range of art to Jackson’s neighborhoods,” said Kelli Hoover, staff liaison to JPAC.

“A Community of Shapes” is also within the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority, a project designed to invest in and revitalize Jackson’s south-side neighborhoods.

High and Damon Streets are the nearest cross streets to the unveiling, at the intersection of the MLK Equality Trail and South MLK Drive.