JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson says the Nixon Water Park has delayed it’s opening date because of supply delays and maintenance work.

The water park will now be opening on June 27 instead of June 20. The pool has been closed since the end of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes as mid-Michigan experiences a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90’s on Tuesday and Wednesday and forecasted to be close to 90 on Thursday.

However, the City of Jackson wanted to remind residents that the Martin Luther King Jr. Center will be open for anyone who needs a cool place to get out of the heat.

The building is located on 1107 Adrian St. and residents can come from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.