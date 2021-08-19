Jackson welcomes new Deputy Chief of Police

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson’s new Deputy Chief is a familiar face; after having worked with the Jackson Police Department for 24 years, Sergio Garcia is now second in command of the JPD.

While this is a tough time to work in law enforcement, there is lots of work we can do to build bridges, and gain public trust. I want to challenge officers every day to do the best they can to serve the community.” Deputy Chief Sergio Garcia

Deputy Sergio Garcia

Garcia has worked in a variety of roles in his time with his department, having worked as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and also working with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and Jackson County Special Response Team.

Sergio is well respected by his peers and subordinates alike. His work experience and natural leadership abilities make him an asset to the department and community. I am confident Sergio has the best interest of residents at heart and will strive to ensure the Jackson Police Department provides the highest level of police service to all.” Elmer Hitt, the Director of Jackson Police and Fire Services

According to a release from the City of Jackson, Deputy Chief Garcia is the first person of color to hold this position in Jackson.



“Personally, it’s awesome to see. I hope to use my background and experiences to bring better

relationships with the community,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s first official day as Deputy Chief began on Aug. 7, 2021.